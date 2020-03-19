Thought Leader Adam Lutostanski: Cyber Security Of Utmost Importance During Uncertain Times

Protecting yourself from scams and fraudulent schemes should always be top of mind, but as more people work from home, cyber security needs to be taken that much more seriously. Adam Lutostanski (Head of Illinois Commercial Banking at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to discuss the best way to keep your business and personal accounts safe. Adam also gives background information on what it’s like being a commercial banker during the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation.

