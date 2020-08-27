Thought Leader Adam Lutostanski: Communication is key during online banking outages

The Opening Bell
Posted: / Updated:

Associated Bank Thought Leader – Adam Lutostanski

With fewer transactions happening inside banks, online banking traffic has caused the potential for more malfunctions. Adam Lutostanski (Head of Illinois Commercial Banking at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to discuss how clients should increase communication during these unexpected outages. He advises phone calls, as well as emails.

As the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation continues, Adam talks about the potential of a cashless society, how the process of onboarding new clients has been affected during the pandemic, and some possible market trends.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular