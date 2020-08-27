Thought Leader Adam Lutostanski: Communication is key during online banking outages

With fewer transactions happening inside banks, online banking traffic has caused the potential for more malfunctions. Adam Lutostanski (Head of Illinois Commercial Banking at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to discuss how clients should increase communication during these unexpected outages. He advises phone calls, as well as emails.

As the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation continues, Adam talks about the potential of a cashless society, how the process of onboarding new clients has been affected during the pandemic, and some possible market trends.