BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 03: (L-R) Executive producer/writer/actor Charlie Day, actor Danny DeVito, Creator/executive producer/writer/actor Rob McElhenney, actors Kaitlin Olson, and Gregory Scott Cummins speak onstage at the ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ panel during the FX Network portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 3, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

WGN’s Entertainment Reporter, Dean Richards, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the apology Jimmy Fallon issued for sketch he did on Saturday Night Live in 2000. Bob and Dean also discuss the potential of using sports venues as Drive-In Theaters, HBO Max launching today, and a noteworthy milestone for “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”.