Thought Leader Don Lloyd breaks down the news that Jerome Powell will serve a second term

There was a lot of news this week for U.S. markets this week with President Joe Biden announcing on Monday his intent to nominate Jerome Powell to serve as the chairman of the Federal Reserve for a second term and nominate Lael Brainard to serve as the Fed’s vice chair. What does this mean for the markets and for the economy? Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) breaks it down with Steve Grzanich. Plus the two talk about other topics and newsworthy items that are worth noting.
