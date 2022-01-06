Associated Bank Thought Leader 01/05/22: New year, same old Brexit

It’s the gift that keeps on giving! Brexit has a tendency to always be in the news whether it be good or bad. David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank) has been the go-to analyst for everything Brexit-related. He shared the latest with Steve Grzanich in this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation. David and Steve talk about the thousands of websites taken offline in Brexit domain name change, warnings that British businesses may ‘give up’ imports under new rules, and more.
