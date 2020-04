There certainly isn't a shortage of questions about how COVID-19 has affected day-to-day business. Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank) joins Steve Grzanich to answer questions about paid leave, workers compensation, unemployment benefits and access to 401(k). Bret spends a few minutes on each topic in this week's Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation.