COVID-19 has forced many to work from home. Strong cellphone and WiFi signal strength is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. A recent Wall Street Journal piece pointed out the expected rise in value of cellphone towers.

Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) and Steve Grzanich discuss how the expected rollout of 5G networks affects the entire landscape in this week's Associated Bank Thought Leader. Dan and Steve also talk about market fluctuation, the naming rights for Willis Tower after the Aon deal goes through, and how rising sea levels are forcing developers to be creative.