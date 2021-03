Tom Toerpe is Senior Vice President in Associated Bank’s Capital Markets group. For the past 14 years, he has assisted the bank’s commercial and private clients in the use of swaps and other derivatives to manage their interest rate risk. Prior to taking on this role, Tom spent 20 years in a variety of corporate finance positions at Associated and global money center banks in New York and Chicago.

In his first appearance with Steve Grzanich, Tom talked about the outlook for the economy and inflation. They discussed Tom's recent piece on the Associated Bank website, which highlighted why long-term borrowing rates remain attractive to commercial borrowers and bond issuers. Later on in the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Tom shared the three "R's" that are driving up interest rates: relief, reopen, and reflation.