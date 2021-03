When Adam Lutostanski (Head of Illinois Commercial Banking at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich in December of 2020, he made some predictions regarding banking trends for the year ahead. As we wrap up the first quarter of 2021, Adam returned to discuss how his predictions compare to what has actually transpired thus far.

This week's Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation also includes the advice that Adam is sharing with his CFO clients as they navigate another uncertain economic year.