Over the last week or so, reports have surfaced that a few pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are on the brink of having a vaccine for COVID-19 ready. In the latest Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets - Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to discuss how a vaccine would affect the foreign exchange market. Steve and Don also take time to talk about some of the global financial news coming out of China and Japan.