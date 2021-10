Exxon Mobil reversed the losses it suffered last year during the pandemic with a $6.75 billion third quarter profit as demand pushes the price for a barrel of crude past $80 for the first time in years.

The oil and natural gas company company earned $1.57 per share, or $1.58 if non-recurring items are removed. That beat Wall Street expectations by a penny, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.