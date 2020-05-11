The latest on the pandemics impact on the economy and markets

WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
by: Vivianne Linou
A trader uses a hand sanitizer dispenser on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The deepening coronavirus crisis is sending stocks into another alarming slide on Wall Street, triggering a brief, automatic shutdown in trading for the second time this week. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Terry Savage, Finacial Expert joins Bob Sirott to discuss how unemployment is soaring, GDP is crashing but the stock market is on the upside.
Submit
Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am