An organizer of the third annual Joy Project, Hannah Kwak, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about what the Joy Project is and how long they’ve been collecting donations for. She also shared details about what charities they’re donating to and what items they’re collecting. To learn more about the Joy Project, check out their Facebook page: Kwak’s Spread Joy.

To donate items from their Amazon wish list, click here: Joy Project Amazon Wish List