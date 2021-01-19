The influence and power of social media

This photo illustration taken on March 22, 2018 shows a woman looking at Social Networking applications Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Whatsapp, Twitter, Messenger and Linkedin on a smartphone in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Online misinformation about election fraud plunged 73 percent after Donald Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook and several other social media sites. Some of his allies were also either suspended or banned.

Research firm Zignal Labs, a San Francisco-based analytics firm, found that conversations about election fraud dropped from 2.5 million mentions to 688,000 mentions across several social media sites in the week following the changes. Social media strategist Scott Kleinberg joined Bob Sirott with the latest.