Paul Nolte, Senior VP at Kingsview Wealth Management, joined Bob Sirott to discuss the underperformance of the Twitter stock as the company is purchased by Elon Musk. Then they addressed the Fed’s increase in rates and Paul gave is advice in regards to fixed rate investors. Later, they talked about the numbers being released next week including, unemployment, manufacturing indexes, and service indexes to see if they will show any signs of improvement.
The impact of Musk’s purchase of Twitter from a market standpoint?
by: Andrew Harris
