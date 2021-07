Host Bob Sirott is joined by Jim Peterik of Survivor and Carl Giammarese of The Buckinghams to talk about music and their exhibits in the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum. The founder of the museum, Ron Romero, also joins the conversation to talks about the renovations and what we can expect to see in the museum.

Unfortunately, due to copyright restrictions, the music (including the in-studio performance) had to be removed from this podcast.