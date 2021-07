Al Maag, co-founder of the 16-inch Softball Hall of Fame, joins Bob Sirott to talk about his new book ‘The Greatest Game on Dirt,’ the first book on the history of 16-inch softball.

“The Greatest Game on Dirt” highlights the game of softball which started in Chicago in 1887 and features stories and photos from throughout its history. The book focuses on key players, teams, media, and organizers that shaped the game and made it what it is today.