The future of stadium gatherings after the pandemic…

Matthew Birchall leads Buro Happold’s global Sport & Entertainment business, working with a team that engineers the performance of the world’s finest venues. He has worked on the conversion of the London Olympic Stadium into a multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue, the design of Tottenham Hotspur’s new home ground, and the Education City Stadium for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He joins Bob Sirott to talk about the future of stadium gatherings and any changes once a vaccine is found.

Matthew’s team is currently working for several sports governing bodies and leading professional clubs all over the world.