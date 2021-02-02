The future of concert venues: What will that look like?

Jerry Michelson, founder of Jam Productions, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the future of concert venues and what it will look like once they reopen. Will there need to be proof of vaccination? Will fans be required to wear masks?
Click for more.)
by: Vivianne LinouPosted: / Updated:
Jerry Michelson, founder of Jam Productions, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the future of concert venues and what it will look like once they reopen. Will there need to be proof of vaccination? Will fans be required to wear masks?