FILE – This April 19, 2010 file photo shows the Uptown Theater in Chicago. The new state budget signed by Gov. Pat Quinn last week includes millions of dollars for pet projects statewide. Democratic Senate President John Cullerton pushed for $10 million in capital construction money to renovate the historic theater, which is located near his Chicago district, saying it could become a centerpiece of a neighborhood in the midst of revitalization. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Founder of Friends of the Uptown, Andy Pierce, joins Bob Sirott to speak on the history of the Uptown Theatre, the volunteer-lead process of restoring the Chicago landmark, and what they plan on doing with the building once it’s ready to be opened such as screening movies and holding live shows. Pierce also highlights the need for “some money people” and the petition that is online to help support the Uptown Theatre.

To sign the petition to help restore the Uptown Theatre, click here