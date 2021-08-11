The final Arlington Million takes place this Saturday

Tony Petrillo, president of Arlington International Racecourse and S.V.P. of Churchill Downs, Inc., joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to preview the final Arlington Million, which is taking place this Saturday at Arlington International Racecourse. Tony talked about how they will pay tribute to the Duchossois family, some of the changes you will see from previous Millions, and whether horses from overseas will be competing. For those interested in attending, Arlington Racecourse is offering 25 percent off box seat purchases with the discount code: WGN25
