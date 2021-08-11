The final Arlington Million takes place this Saturday

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 10, 2000 file photo, freshly planted flowers spell out “Arlington” at the main entrance to Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights, Ill. Arlington is among hundreds of tracks a trio of horse racing fans who have made a hobby out of traveling the country to visit different horse tracks are proud to say they have on their list. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Tony Petrillo, president of Arlington International Racecourse and S.V.P. of Churchill Downs, Inc., joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to preview the final Arlington Million, which is taking place this Saturday at Arlington International Racecourse. Tony talked about how they will pay tribute to the Duchossois family, some of the changes you will see from previous Millions, and whether horses from overseas will be competing. For those interested in attending, Arlington Racecourse is offering 25 percent off box seat purchases with the discount code: WGN25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Japan 2020

More Olympic News

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular

SportsClick

More SportsClick
More Home Page Top Stories