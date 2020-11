Vikki Kokuzian comes to WGN Radio with a background contributing to the top industries and companies in the world. Formerly a financial analyst for multiple S & P 500 Brokers at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Vikki Kokuzian has a wealth of knowledge, experience and passion for many arenas which make her the well-rounded individual she is. Born and raised in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood, she thrives among people, culture and entertainment. With her ongoing role as Sarah Jindra’s traffic producer on WGN-TV, she was humbled to be offered the on-air traffic reporting position following the 20+ years of well-respected veteran Mary Van De Velde, who can now be heard weekday afternoons on WGN Radio.

Prior to the beginning of her radio career in 2004, Vikki Kokuzian was a recording artist which lead to her promotions/production internship at 103.5 KISS FM for the DreX morning show. In 2010, with Vikki’s 2 year relentless pursuit in contacting the hiring manager for an On-Air traffic reporting position, she finally succeeded. With that came a snowball of additional opportunities including rush hour traffic reporting across all Clear Channel stations and a TV traffic producer for Sondra Solarte on FOX’s Good Day Chicago morning show. In 2012, Vikki became the on-air fill in for Sondra which brought her talents front and center.