Dr. Wayne Aldredge, president of the American Academy of Periodontology, demonstrates how dental floss should be used in Holmdel, N.J. It’s one of the most universal recommendations in all of public health: Floss daily to prevent gum disease and cavities. Except there’s little proof that flossing works. When the federal government issued its 2016 dietary guidelines, the flossing recommendation had been removed, without notice. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)