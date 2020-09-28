The Blackhawks Foundation & A Better Chicago to launch “One West Side” partnership

Beth Swanson is the CEO of A Better Chicago, a venture philanthropy fund that empowers high-performing nonprofits to dramatically improve educational opportunities for low-income Chicagoans. She joined Jon Hansen (filling in for Bob Sirott) to talk about the program A Better Chicago is working on with the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. One West Side is focused on equipping local leaders and fueling programs and services that enable Chicago’s youth to thrive at all stages of life. For more information, please visit their website by clicking HERE.
Click for more.)
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand