The Blackhawks Foundation & A Better Chicago to launch “One West Side” partnership

Beth Swanson is the CEO of A Better Chicago, a venture philanthropy fund that empowers high-performing nonprofits to dramatically improve educational opportunities for low-income Chicagoans. She joined Jon Hansen (filling in for Bob Sirott) to talk about the program A Better Chicago is working on with the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. One West Side is focused on equipping local leaders and fueling programs and services that enable Chicago’s youth to thrive at all stages of life. For more information, please visit their website by clicking HERE.