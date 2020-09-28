The Blackhawks Foundation & A Better Chicago to launch “One West Side” partnership

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

FILE–A May 31, 1996 filie photo is of the United Center, foreground, in Chicago. It was announced Wednesday Dec. 11, 2013, United Airlines has reached an agreement to keep its name on the home of the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks for another 20 years. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser, File)

Beth Swanson is the CEO of A Better Chicago, a venture philanthropy fund that empowers high-performing nonprofits to dramatically improve educational opportunities for low-income Chicagoans. She joined Jon Hansen (filling in for Bob Sirott) to talk about the program A Better Chicago is working on with the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. One West Side is focused on equipping local leaders and fueling programs and services that enable Chicago’s youth to thrive at all stages of life. For more information, please visit their website by clicking HERE.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular