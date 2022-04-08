Host of WGN Radio podcast “Chicago’s Very Own Eats,” Mike Piff, joined Bob Sirott to talk about food from Chicago’s ballparks, where he laid out all the go-to places for the best baseball season experience. He also mentioned DeEtta’s Bakery, located at 428 W. 5th Ave in Naperville. He recommended their Long Johns and old-fashioned donuts.

