Host of WGN Radio podcast “Chicago’s Very Own Eats,” Mike Piff, joined Bob Sirott to talk about food from Chicago’s ballparks, where he laid out all the go-to places for the best baseball season experience. He also mentioned DeEtta’s Bakery, located at 428 W. 5th Ave in Naperville. He recommended their Long Johns and old-fashioned donuts.
The best ballpark food on the North and South sides of Chicago
by: Hayley Boyd
Sox – Blue Moon Brats
Photo by Mike Piff
