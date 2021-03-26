The Beat Cop’s Guide to wishing a Happy Birthday!

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” usually brings in sweets from local restaurant or bakery, but this week Bob surprised the Lieutenant with a cake for his birthday. He went to the same bakery that Lt. Haynes went to last week: Mona’s Sweet Spot Cake and Dessert Studio. Mona made a cake in the shape of the book Lt. Haynes co-authored.
The lieutenant brought in a delicious caramel cake from Brown Sugar, a bakery near the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. He also reviewed Southern Café, who serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week in Roselle. They offer dine in, and outdoor seating, carryout, and have an additional location coming to St. Charles. Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.