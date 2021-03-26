The Beat Cop’s Guide to wishing a Happy Birthday!

Chris Myers is an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster with more than three decades of experience at the highest levels of multiple sports, including the NFL and NASCAR. Chris joined Bob Sirott to talk about his role on the Marquee Sports Network (including filling in as play-by-play announcer for select games throughout the season as well as contributing to pregame and postgame coverage), what he thinks about the Cubs this season, and his memories of working with Bob's wife, Marianne, back in the day.

Watch a new episode of “Chris & Tell” tonight on Marquee at 7:30 pm, He'll be interviewing former Chicago Bulls center, Joakim Noah. The full TV schedule for the Cubs is available on MarqueeSportsNetwork.Com.