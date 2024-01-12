Lieutenant David Haynes, a retired police officer who worked on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant. Located at 6417 West 127th Street in Palos Heights, they are known for serving a variety of waffles, skillets, and chicken noodle soup. Lt. Haynes also reviews Franklins Pie Company, located at 12306 south Harlem Avenue in Palos Heights. They are known for their large selection of pies, sandwiches, and ice cream flavors.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Have you got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.