Lieutenant David Haynes, a retired police officer who worked on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Munch, Inc. Located at 104 Marion St. in Oak Park, they are known for serving a variety of vegan dishes, like lentil soup, polenta with mushrooms, and vegan lasagna. Lt. Haynes also reviews Sugar Fixé Pâtisserie, located at 1199 Marion St. in Oak Park. They are known for their sugar cookies, croissant sandwich, and custom cakes.

