The Beat Cop’s Guide to Vegan Donuts

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, returned for his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in some in vegan donuts from Liberation Donuts, who offer a rotating variety of gourmet flavors daily, plus lots of seasonal flavors and limited edition creations in the West Loop/West Town neighborhood.

The lieutenant also reviewed Mezquite Pollo Express, a family-owned restaurant in Gage Park, specializing in Charbroiled Chicken and meats using Mesquite Charcoal and their own family recipes passed down through generations. Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.