Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Magic Jug. Located at 6354 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago, they are known for their traditional Ukrainian dishes, like Borscht, Pelmeni, and Golubtsi. Lt. Haynes also reviews Zorba’s Pastry Shop, located at 3111 N. Central in Chicago. They are known for their variety of Greek pastries, like Baklava, Spanakopita, and sweet bread.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.