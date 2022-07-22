Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed BarTucci. Located at 3426 N. Harlem in Chicago, the BYOB restaurant has an intimate vibe and a patio with a terrific Linguine Frutti de Mare and “A nice piece of fish”. He also talks about The Nuts Castle which is located at 3707 N. Harlem in Chicago and has Turkish Delight, chocolate spices, and other candy.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.