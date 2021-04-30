The Beat Cop’s Guide to torte and tortellini

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, returned to the WGN Radio studio for his weekly appearance on the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in some cupcake from Lutz Bakery. Located in the Ravenswood neighborhood, they offer an amazing selection of cakes, tarts, tortes, cookies and chocolates all created using traditional European recipes that have been in the Lutz family for centuries. The lieutenant also reviewed Avvio, an Italian joint found in the Irving Park neighborhood.

The Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.