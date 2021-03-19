The Beat Cop’s Guide to the dessert studio with chocolate bombs!

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in a some sweets from Mona’s Sweet Spot Cake and Dessert Studio. Found in the Edgebrook neighborhood, dessert enthusiast Mona Claudia Flores has taken the confectionery world by storm and has shattered the glass ceiling with her edible art.

Later on, the lieutenant reviewed Charcoal Flame, a place in Morton grave where you can find fresh handmade burgers, homemade pork gyros, delicious chicken, rib dinners, and more! Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.