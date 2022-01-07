The Beat Cop’s Guide to the conclusion of the Donut Olympics

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,’ reviewed Tacotlán, a Mexican-style restaurant, specializing in birria, located at 4312 W Fullerton Ave. In the second segment, after weeks of tasting and judging, Lt. Haynes crowns Allegretti’s Bakery, located at 7717 W Lawrence Ave in Norridge, the winner of the Donut Olympics! Lt. Haynes also shares the restaurants he’s most excited to visit in 2022.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@gmail.com.