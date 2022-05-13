Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Daley’s Restaurant. Located at 6257 S. Cottage Grove in Chicago, the restaurant is known for their comfort food and serves soup, eggs and grits, steak, and sweet potato pie. In the second half of the segment, Lt. Haynes reviewed Roeser’s Bakery, located at 3216 W. North Ave. in Chicago. The Lieutenant recommends the butterloaf coffee cake and ‘Maryann,’ which is shortcake, whipped cream, and strawberries.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction