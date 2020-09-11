The Beat Cop’s Guide to the best coffee cake

Coffee Cake, and a box of cookies/pastries from Jarosch Bakery (35 S Arlington Hts Rd. in Elk Grove Village).

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” gave his review of Jarosch Bakery, who have have been serving up delicious treats in Elk Grove Village since 1959. The lieutenant also talked about Bije’s Grill & Bar, a great spot on the northwest side for pizza, meatballs, and more!

Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.