Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Foundation Tavern & Grille. Located at 5007 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago, they are known for their Tavern Fries, flatbreads, and grilled salmon. Lt. Haynes also reviews Leila Love Macarons, located at 510 W. Higgins in Park Ridge. They are known for their macaron cake, variety of macarons, and fruit explosion candy.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.