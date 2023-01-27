Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Green Door Tavern. Located at 678 N. Orleans St. in Chicago, they are known for serving Tavern burgers, Scotch eggs, and corned beef. Lt. Haynes also reviews Chocs ‘N Boxes, located at 4731 N. Cumberland in Norridge. They are known for serving chocolate truffles, a variety of chocolate bars, and cocoa nibs.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.