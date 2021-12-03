The Beat Cop’s Guide to tasty tacos and dunkable donuts

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,’ This week on the show Lt. Haynes reviews Taco 76 on 838 Madison Oak Park, IL 60320. The Lt. reviewed the tacos al pastor, old school guacamole, and of course some margaritas.

In the second segment, the Lieutenant brings in some fresh glazed and chocolate frosted donuts from Dunk Donuts on 1912 W. Lake St. Melrose Park, IL 60160

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.