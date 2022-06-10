Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Chicago Taco Authority. Located at 4219 W Irving Park Rd. in Chicago, the restaurant is known for serving a variety of tacos, like steak, pork, and shrimp. In the second half of the segment Lt. Haynes reviewed Edge of Sweetness Bakery and Café, located at 6034 N Broadway in Chicago. Some of their popular items include cinnamon rolls, dessert bars, and sweet breads.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.