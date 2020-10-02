The Beat Cop’s Guide to sweets from an Indian bakery

An assortment of treats from Tahoora Sweets & Bakery (2345 W Devon Ave, in Chicago).

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in an assortment of treats from Tahoora Sweets & Bakery, which serves Indian & Pakistani sweets in the West Ridge neighborhood. Later on, the Lieutenant shared his thoughts on Noon-O-Kabab, where you can find a Persian menu inspired by family recipes.

Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.