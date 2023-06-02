Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Fulla Bologna. Located at 2102 W. Touhy in Chicago, they are known for serving a variety of sandwiches, like the Blago, Malarkey, and Plead the 5th. Lt. Haynes also reviews Misericordia’s Hearts and Flour Bakery, located at 6130 N. Ravenswood in Chicago. They are known for their bacon maple scones, cookies, and brownies.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.