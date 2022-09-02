Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Lucy’s. Located at 4570 N. Broadway St. in Chicago’s Uptown. They are known for their spicy fried chicken sandwich, boozy milkshakes, and their Juicy Lucy double cheeseburger. Lt. Haynes also reviews Klein’s Bakery and Café located at 4155 N. Broadway St. They are known for a variety of baked goods like their puff pastry pies, cake shots, and chocolate marquesa.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.