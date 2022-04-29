Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Chuck’s Southern Comfort Café. With one location at 6501 west 79th St. in Burbank, IL, the restaurant serves a variety of comfort foods. Lieutenant Haynes recommends the brisket, jambalaya, and jalapeño cornbread muffins. In the second half of the segment, Lt. Haynes recommended some delicious bakery treats from Wolf’s Bakery, located at 3241 west 95th in Evergreen Park, IL. Wolf’s Bakery offers some sweet treats, like their iconic Drezzel cake, chocolate donuts, and butter cookies.

