The Beat Cop’s Guide to Southern comfort and sweets

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Pearl’s Place Restaurant. Located at 3901 S. Michigan Ave in Chicago, the restaurant serves gumbo, jambalaya, and banana pudding. The Lieutenant also talks about apple cider donuts at Scafuri Bakery at 1337 W. Taylor St.

