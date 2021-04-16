The Beat Cop’s Guide to soup and bread

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly appearance on the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed a couple of restaurants. He talked about Hewn, a bakery on the North Shore that focuses on hand hewn, naturally fermented breads and pastries. They also serve sandwiches, sweets and espresso. Later on, the Lieutenant reviewed Burgundy Restaurant, a great spot for soup in Portage Park.
