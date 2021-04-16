The Beat Cop’s Guide to soup and bread

CARACAS, VENEZUELA – APRIL 12: A bowl of soup prepared by El Alto Restaurante is offered to children in need at the house of Deysa in Barrio Union on April 12, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly appearance on the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed a couple of restaurants. He talked about Hewn, a bakery on the North Shore that focuses on hand hewn, naturally fermented breads and pastries. They also serve sandwiches, sweets and espresso. Later on, the Lieutenant reviewed Burgundy Restaurant, a great spot for soup in Portage Park.

Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.