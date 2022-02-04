The Beat Cop’s Guide to soup and nuts

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed JB’s Deli. Located at 501 N. Clark in Chicago, the restaurant serves corned beef sandwiches, chopped liver, and Matzo Ball soup. The Lieutenant also talked about the nut and candy variety tray at Illinois Nut and Candy, located at 3745 Dempster in Skokie.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.