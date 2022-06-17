Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show, with Wendy Snyder filling in for Bob. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Royal Palms. Located at 1750 N. Milwaukee in Chicago, the restaurant is known for being a shuffleboard club. The Lieutenant talked about the various food trucks they host, like Dia De Los Tacos and Bumbu Roux. Lt. Haynes also reviewed Churro Parlor, located at 1604 W. Roscoe in Chicago. They are known for their variety of churros, such as the Jane, Prudence, Aunt Rose, and Berry White.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.