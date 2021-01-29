The Beat Cop’s Guide to Seafood City

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, returned for his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” talked about the plethora of Filipino options at the Seafood City Supermarket. Found in the North Mayfield neighborhood, the Seafood City Supermarket offers quality and authentic Filipino specialties at the most affordable prices.

Lt. Haynes brought in some baked goods, and also reviewed the restaurants found in the store. Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.