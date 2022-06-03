Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Duke of Perth. Located at 2913 N. Clark in Chicago, the restaurant is known for serving traditional Scottish food, like shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, and whiskey. In the second half of the segment Lt. Haynes reviewed Goddess and the Baker, which has multiple locations. They serve cake pops, gluten free brownies, rainbow cake, and more.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.